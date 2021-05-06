With Female "Bishop": Cardinal Preaches Retreat About Last God

Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius, Sweden, and Karin Johannesson, a female bishop of the Protestant Uppsala diocese, will preach together a “retreat.” The predicable topic: the “Coronavirus” - which has morphed into the new ecumenical super dogma.
The "retreat" will consist in online sessions and be held on four Saturdays starting on the Saturday before Pentecost.
Arborelius was raised as a Lutheran. His parents divorced. At the age of 20, he converted to the Church, but in his old age, he is falling back into Lutheranism. This must have been the reason, why Francis made him a cardinal in June 2017. Arborelius is a passionate advocate of mass Muslim immigration to Sweden.
