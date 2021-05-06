Italian Daily Doubts Francis' Papacy

The Italian daily Libero, founded by Vittorio Feltri, published an article by Andrea Cionci saying that at his demission Benedict XVI didn't renounce the papal throne, thus he is still the pope.
The article doesn't contain new information but shows that the issue of the two popes will not go away soon. Cionci argues that in 2013 Benedict renounced from his “ministerium” (ministry) not from his “munus” (charge), concluding that he abandoned only the exercise of the papacy, not the papacy as such.
Although Church law uses "munus," the two terms are interchangeably in Latin, and Benedict explicitly wrote in his resignation letter that the papal seat is vacant.
Further, Cionci refers to Benedict’s statement that “no pope has resigned for a thousand years, and even in the first millennium this was an exception” (Peter Seewald “Last Conversations,” 2016). Cionci believes that the "exception" refers to Benedict VIII (980-1024), who was briefly ousted in 1012 by Antipope Gregory VI until he was reinstated by Emperor Henry II.
Further, according to Cionci, Benedict doesn't consider his resignation in line with Celestine V's abdication in 1294, because in “Mein Leben” (2020) he says that this abdication "could in no way be invoked as precedent” for his own resignation.
Moreover, Cionci insists that Benedict is still dressing like a pope and signs with “Pontifex Pontificum” [which Francis never uses].
