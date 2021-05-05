Irish Government (!) FORBIDS Receiving Communion, Concelebration

Thus, they imposed the following liturgical rubrics:

Ahead of "allowing" again Masses on May 10, the Irish government issued rubrics for religious services.In modern states which recognise religious freedom, it is an exclusive matter of the Church to decide how to worship - not so in Ireland where politicians believe they are entitled to decide over the liturgy.• Those handing out Holy Communion must wear face masks or must stand behind a screen. Further they must disinfect their hands.• The faithful must use disinfects before receiving Communion.• The state suggests that “Communion could be placed in individual disposable cups or containers and left separated on a tray or table for collection.”• Communion must be "distributed into the hands and NOT onto the tongue.”Not surprisingly, the government is following the example of the Novus Ordo Church and treating Holy Communion like a snack.The government also asks to suspend concelebration - while Francis, who styles himself as an unrelenting Covid fighter has imposed it in Saint Peter's.