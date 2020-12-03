Bishop Schneider Criticises ChurchMilitant’s Attacks On SSPX

one

Bishop Athanasius Schneider commented on the fact that “from various sides,” the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has been made a target of attacks in connection with cases of sexual abuse (LifeSiteNews.com, December 3).In fact, it is onlyside/website which attacks the SSPX, i.e., ChurchMilitant.com while constantly complaing that no Catholic website is jumping on that bandwagon.[From reading ChurchMilitant.com] Schneider received the impression as if the SPPX were "the only Catholic religious organisation which had to respond to such accusations.” Schneider also notices that it cannot be dismissed that some of the accusations [by ChurchMilitant.com] were conducted "in a biased manner.”He underlines that in all dioceses and religious communities around the world there are shortcomings in investigating cases of homosexual abuse, maybe to the same or to a greater extent, and he warns [ChurchMilitant.com] that one cannot hold the SSPX responsible for crimes which members or employees committed AFTER they parted company with the group or were dismissed.In this logic, Schneider explains, the Augustinian order would be responsible for the anti-Semitic statements of Martin Luther, their former member.