Twitter World: Yes, Even George Washington | The New York Times

Why don't we just pull everything down? What the heck! Then, when that's been achieved. What's next? You have no idea what's next have you? Nor can you even think that after all the destruction of what you consider 'racist', you will still be screwed up with anger. There will still be millions of white people 'reminding' you of why you were angry in the first place. So now what? I know..... Just … More

Why don't we just pull everything down? What the heck! Then, when that's been achieved. What's next? You have no idea what's next have you? Nor can you even think that after all the destruction of what you consider 'racist', you will still be screwed up with anger. There will still be millions of white people 'reminding' you of why you were angry in the first place. So now what? I know..... Just kill all them white folk. Don't matter that the majority don't wish you any harm.... Get over it Charles, before you 'destroy' yourself and in the process the people you love the most, your family and friends. Because that is exactly the psychological 'end game' of anyone who is running around consumed by hatred and anger. You really want to change things? Then start with yourself. That is the only meaningful and lasting change worthwhile contemplating.