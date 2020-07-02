Clicks102
F M Shyanguya
2

In California it is now Rolling Shutdowns

For him:

For his State:

Be Ye Separate
Excellent message in this drawing.
Jesus Is Truth. The world is a lie.
Alex A
When 'The Big One' comes, do you think it might result in California being separated from the rest of the USA? Just a thought.
