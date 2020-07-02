Home
F M Shyanguya
2
Jul 2
In California it is now Rolling Shutdowns
For him:
For his State:
Be Ye Separate
9 minutes ago
Excellent message in this drawing.
.
Jesus Is Truth. The world is a lie.
Alex A
9 hours ago
When 'The Big One' comes, do you think it might result in California being separated from the rest of the USA? Just a thought.
