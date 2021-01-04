Clicks49
en.news

Flynn And Condon Start New Catholic Media Outlet

The two journalists and canon lawyers JD Flynn and Ed Condon, who left their leading positions at CatholicNewsAgency.com, have started on January 4 their own Catholic media outlet: pillarcatholic.com.

They plan to continue their investigative work and to keep up their podcasting together. However, Condon announced on Twitter.com that they are “not going to be chasing the minute-by-minute of the news cycle anymore.”

Instead, the two will be focusing on long form investigations and bigger picture stories "that matter most to us.”
