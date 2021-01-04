Flynn And Condon Start New Catholic Media Outlet

The two journalists and canon lawyers JD Flynn and Ed Condon, who left their leading positions at CatholicNewsAgency.com, have started on January 4 their own Catholic media outlet: pillarcatholic.com.
They plan to continue their investigative work and to keep up their podcasting together. However, Condon announced on Twitter.com that they are “not going to be chasing the minute-by-minute of the news cycle anymore.”
Instead, the two will be focusing on long form investigations and bigger picture stories "that matter most to us.”
Clicks49
- Report
Social networks