Republican Prayer: “A-men and A-women” (Video)

The congressman Emanuel Cleaver, a Democratic and Kansas City United Methodist minister, opened the first session of the 117th US Congress on December 3 by praying also in the name of some Hindu god and gender-twisting the word “amen.”



After asking the Creator for divine assistance, he invoked “the monotheistic God, Brahma, and ‘god’ known by many names by many different faiths.”



He closed with “Amen and a woman”, in an attempt to play up to gender-ideology.



However, amen has its origin in the Hebrew root for faithfulness or fidelity, and is often translated with “so be it.”



