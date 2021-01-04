Australian Money Hoax Falls Apart

It is likely that the huge money transfers from the Vatican to Australia since 2014 were not cash belonging to the Vatican or the Church, TheAustralian.com.au (January 4) reported.
According to the newspaper, the transfers used “cipher accounts” - the article defines them as “Vatican City accounts in name only” - which hijacked the name of the Holy See.
It is unclear what TheAustralian.com.au means by “cipher accounts” - perhaps “numbered bank accounts,” however, such accounts are not available at the Vatican Bank. Plus: The article adds that nobody has suggested that the transfers were illegal.
