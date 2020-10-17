LIVING THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE: Go Trump or Go Lockdown

From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes off the gloves against the COVID scaremongers and Never Trumpers. The People's Republic of Canada: Are you ready for checkpoints, debt relief and … More

From the Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt takes off the gloves against the COVID scaremongers and Never Trumpers. The People's Republic of Canada: Are you ready for checkpoints, debt relief and isolation camps? Big Tech covers for Biden, the biggest political sandal since Watergate. Dr. Fauci says we need to cancel Thanksgiving. The WHO calls for an end to the lockdowns (by... Easter perhaps?) Trump got COVID, and so did his staff. Now, what? Why did Michael do the Steve Bannon show? From the pulpit, another courageous pastor denounces Biden and the Dems... by name. The honor and privilege of standing up and defending our God and homeland. DON'T FORGET: RTV is now streaming at Remnant-TV.com remnant-tv.com Father Ed Meeks Sermon: youtube.com/…v=Pi1pHExl6Ug&feature=youtu.be Last Week's EDITOR'S DESK: youtube.com/watch?v=3TqLCFL0U28 Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: shop.remnantnewspaper.com Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733