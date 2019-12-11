Francis Took Money from Childrens’ Hospital to Pay for Debts

Francis’ Vatican employed deceptive methods to divert 50 million euros of the children’s hospital Bambino Gesú to the bankrupt Istituto Dermopatico dell’Immacolata (IDI), NCRegister.com writes (December 10).
The Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA), then led by Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, made it look as if APSA had given the money, not the mostly state-funded Bambino Gesù.
Cardinal George Pell, at the time the Prefect for the Economy, vigorously opposed the deal but Francis ignored him. “The Pope again chose to override his own regulatory authorities and side instead with the ‘old guard’ leaders whom he had failed to replace,” a source told NCRegister.com.
The officials who brokered the deal, including two lay consultants, received six-figure commissions on top of their salaries.
Francis later canceled the loan, when he realised his mistake, but the 50 million euro has yet to be returned by the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA) to Bambino Gesú.
Yet, it's not "their" money. They are the stewards of "our" money.
It all comes back to money - follow the $
The longer Pell remains in prison, the shadier these characters look.
That is why Pell is imprisoned. He ran afoul of these ecclesiastical mafiosi