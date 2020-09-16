REMEMBERING the 911 HEROES: Why Didn't We Defund Them, Too?

The new thing now in New York City is ACAB. "Peaceful protesters" shouting "All Cops Are Bad" and/or "Oink. Oink. Piggies in a blanket fry 'em like bacon!" What a difference 19 years make! In this … More

The new thing now in New York City is ACAB. "Peaceful protesters" shouting "All Cops Are Bad" and/or "Oink. Oink. Piggies in a blanket fry 'em like bacon!" What a difference 19 years make! In this Sunday Sermon from So. Saint Paul, Father recalls his own military deployments after the September 11th terrorist attacks, and how the nation mourned its brave front line heroes on that fateful day. He also asks the questions: What happened to our nation? How did we as a nation go from rightly lauding the heroic first responders who lost their lives defending strangers 19 years ago, to beating and killing cops today, blocking fire trucks and ambulances and demanding the police be defunded as a bunch of dangerous racists? Were the police on 911 racist too, when they rushed into burning buildings and gave their lives for strangers of all races and color? Should we have defunded them, too? Burned their cruisers? Thrown bricks at them? Threatens the lives of their families? No? So what happened? How did we get here, and how do we get back? Father's answer is simple, and it's the only way to save our nation from going the same way as the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.