FREEDOM MATTERS: Michael Matt Speaks at Trump Rally

Addressing MAGASOTA, the largest pro-Trump group in Minnesota, Michael Matt breaks down exactly what is at stake in this year's presidential election. This is obviously not just another election. The fate of the nation and indeed the world may well hang in the balance. Regardless of what the future holds, given Trump's past defense of freedom of religion, self-defense and the right to life, Catholics have an obligation to go out and join the fight for the reelection of President Trump. There is no other option. And if Trump disappoints us down the line, well we'll deal with that then. For now, everyone from Soros to Gates and from Davos to the UN, are at war with Trump. Why? Because it's all a great big ruse to fool us? Because Trump is secretly one of them? Please! They hate Trump because he's standing for our sovereign nation (over their NWO), for the right to life (over their culture of death), for our right to self-defense (over their lawless chaos) and for God (over their demons). Time is running out and, given what's happening in Democrat-run American cities right now, this has already become a matter of life and death.