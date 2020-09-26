TRUMP & the ABORTION PANDEMIC: Just One More, Lord

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father draws a parallel from the hero at Hacksaw Ridge during World War II to the heroes of the pro-life movement today, specifically Abby Johnson. As … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father draws a parallel from the hero at Hacksaw Ridge during World War II to the heroes of the pro-life movement today, specifically Abby Johnson. As the national debate over a replacement for Justice Ginsburg rages on, Father discusses the importance of placing every political emphasis on the question of the fundamental right to life. If a politician does not see the importance of that, then it is likely he or she obviously will get most other things wrong, as well.