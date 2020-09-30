JUDGING AMY BARRETT: More Rebellion Against God

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father takes on the question of man's rebellion against God -- from the crucifixion of Christ, to Modernism's betrayal of the Mystical Body of Christ and … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father takes on the question of man's rebellion against God -- from the crucifixion of Christ, to Modernism's betrayal of the Mystical Body of Christ and now to our own time with the demonic crucifixion of President Trump's pro-life, pro-family and pro-Catholic Supreme Court Justice nominee. What can we learn from the fact that "Catholics" Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are given a pass by the media while Judge Barrett must face a Leftist lynch mob because of her faith? Brace yourself, Christians! It's Judge Barrett today, but it'll be us tomorrow. We need to stand strong now or face total persecution in the very near future.