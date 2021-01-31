Nazi/Communist Survivor: "Now The Same Thing Starts Here"

Martha Oppel, 85, of Aylmer, Ontario, Canada, received a ticket on January 29 for attending a Protestant Sunday church service which was declared illegal under Covid-19 regulations.She is the oldest member of the Church of God in Aylmer. Oppel is a German born in Poland. She fled from the Stalin's Soviet Communists to Hitler's Germany, survived the terrible postwar years in Germany, and then ended up in Canada.In the video below she says that Communism and National Socialism were the same thing and that “it’s the same thing that’s starting here in Canada yet.”Last Sunday, church members entered the building during a drive-in service leading police to charge dozens of people under the December 26 Reopening Ontario Act which allows indoor or outdoor gatherings limited to ten people.The preacher of the group, Henry Hildebrandt, 57, has been charged multiple times with hosting and participating in gatherings exceeding the permitted limit. This Sunday he held again an indoor service.