"Death Can Be Lived With Joy": Host Survives Devastating Explosion

A consecrated host was recovered intact after the January 20 gas explosion in a Church building in Madrid which killed four people among them one priest.
According to Cope.es (January 25), the host was found undamaged inside a golden pyxis. It had been placed in the tabernacle of a private chapel in the sixth floor of the destroyed house. The tabernacle was completely destroyed.
The chapel belonged to the flat of the parish-priest. Other priests who lived in the fifth floor also used it.
The explosion killed Father Rubén Pérez who received the Last Rites from his brother Pablo who is also a priest and who later said that with the help of Faith "death can be lived with joy."
#newsIisybjlfql
Clicks29
- Report
Social networks