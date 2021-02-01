Focolarini: A Palestinian Is the New President

Margaret Karram, 58, who was born in Haifa, Holy Land, is the new president of the Focolari Movement.She follows after Maria Voce and Chiara Lubich, the foundress. Karram received more than two thirds of the votes.A Roman-Catholic, Karram earned a doctorate in Judaism in Los Angeles. She has been active in inter-religious dialogue and worked for 14 years at the Italian Consulate General in Jerusalem.She speaks Arabic, Hebrew, Italian, and English.