Francis: Church Must Submit To "Our Common Humanity"

Francis received 24 Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders of the Abrahamic Faiths Initiative (AFI) at Domus Santa Marta on January 16.Later, Rabbi David Rosen, an AFI member, told Zenit.org that Francis called human fraternity “the basis for advancing peace in the world” and claimed that “all other differences must be subordinated to our common humanity.”The AFI's goal is to propagate Francis' heretical Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity which promotes indifference towards grave religious errors.According to Christ, all is subordinated to Him, and there is no peace without Him.