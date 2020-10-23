Vatican Finances: Cardinal Parolin Will Be Next

Cardinal Pietro Parolin knows that he is in line to be eliminated by Francis, Korazym.org (October 22) writes.Parolin has already been removed from the Cardinals’ Commission for the Vatican Bank. During an ecumenical gathering in Rome, he called this a “normal rotation.”However, Korazym.org expects him to lose his position as the Vatican’s Secretary of State as well, because it is unlike that he “knew nothing” about Archbishop Becciu’s financial transactions.The webpage recalls that in 2017, the Vatican’s Auditor General Libero Milone who was later forced to resign by Becciu under the threat of being arrested, said that Parolin’s dicastery refused to let him check the bookkeeping.