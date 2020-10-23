Clicks47
"You Are Welcome": Francis Makes Phone Call to Homosexual With Three Surrogacy Children

The Roman homosexual Andrea Rubera sent in 2015 a letter to Francis, and Francis called him on the phone.

Rubera and his homosex-partner in sin raise three children produced by a paid surrogate woman in Canada.

Despite wilfully denying three children a mother, Rubera asked Francis for a “Catholic education" for them.

The story is featured in the documentary “Francesco” produced by the homosexual filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky. Rubera is the spokesman of Cammini di speranza, a group of "Catholic" homosexuals.

Francis asked Rubera on the phone if the surrogate children had been rejected by some Catholic institution. Surprisingly, Rubera replied that he had not yet tried.

Francis then encouraged him to participate in the life of his parish, “You will see that you will be welcomed, and it will go well.”

Rubera was indeed “welcomed.” The three children, who are not responsible for the sins of their parents, entered a catechesis program and became scouts.

Ultraviolet
The GTV link shows the film-maker is a liar and discredited himself.. Raises an obvious question abut the film-maker's other allegations, yes?
F M Shyanguya
Church Teaching that Pope Francis has uttered against
F M Shyanguya
Pope Francis? A consequence of his idolatry
F M Shyanguya
Pope Francis, ‘I stood up for that.’ The next logical question ...
