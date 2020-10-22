Plot Twist: Filmmaker Lied About Francis' Homosex Partnership Statement

Francis’ comments on homosex unions published in the documentary “Francesco” stem from a May 2019 interview with the Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki.The documentary was produced by the Russia born homosexual filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky who has an Israeli and American passport. He lied on October 21 in front of journalists saying that the statement was made directly to him (e.g. APNews.com).From the setting (position, background, lightening) it is obvious - and Jesuit Antonio Spadaro admitted it - that the statement is from the Alazraki interview (picture left: Afineevsky’s film; picture right: Alazraki’s interview).Alazraki told CatholicNewsAgency.com that she has no recollection of Francis' remarks about civil unions. They were never aired by her and the interview’s full transcript doesn't include the remarks.The clip must have been taken from around minute 58 when Francis says that “homosexual acts” cannot be approved.Now, the question is: Why did Afineevsky receive the material from Alazraki and why was it published in this moment?