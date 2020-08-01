Clicks51
Students for Life Arrested for painting "Black Preborn Lives Matter"
Students For Life were threatened, harassed, and arrested in front of Planned Parenthood in Washington D.C. for painting all Black Preborn Lives Matter.
Don't think for a moment cops are there to protect life, property or your rights; they are there to follow orders regardless of the law (let alone justice). They will protect the murderers and arrest those who protest.
