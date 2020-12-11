Coup de théâtre? Exiled Archbishop About to Retire

Minsk Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, Belarus, is about to hand in his resignation to Francis, since on January 3 he will turn 75.A Belarusian citizen, he is presently in Poland as he was refused to enter Belarus in August after visiting Poland. Poland is an enemy of Belarus. Kondrusiewicz had participated in political activites doubting the outcome of the Belarus elections.Kondrusiewicz became famous when he was made the first Bishop in Moscow in 1991.“It will be interesting to see what Francis will do for the good of the Church and all Catholics in Belarus,” writes IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (December 11).Kondrusiewicz is neo-conservative and hostile towards the Catholic movement and the restoration of the Traditional Latin Mass.