Governments enforcing operation COVID violate the Nuremberg Code.

Authorities implementing operation false flag COVID (Certficate Of Vaccination Identification Document) violate human rights and natural law codified in codes of international law(Nuremberg Code formulated after Nazi war crimes), Constitutions and other national acts of law.