Coronavirus: “Church 3.0 Is Atheistic”

“Closing the churches during an epidemic is an atheist gesture, therefore we acknowledge that a good part of the Church 3.0 is completely atheistic.”
The Italian surgeon, novelist, and critic of gay-propaganda Silvana De Mari, 66, writes this on SilvanaDeMariCommunity.it (February 28).
She observes that praying and making others pray is the last thing the Church 3.0 remembers during this epidemic, “These ridiculous priests stopped being priests to become parodies of social workers.”
Receiving communion kneeling and on the tongue is the best way to avoid contamination, she stresses and suggests minimizing the contagion risk by celebrating one Mass every hour, so that there will be no crowds.
Her prayer, “Lord remove from our path these fearful and unworthy priests who close the churches at the moment when we most seek You.”
