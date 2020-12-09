Judas Unhappy with Cardinal’s New Cassock

The Municipality of Monteroni di Lecce, Italy, offered to Neo-Cardinal Marcello Semeraro €6’000 for his purple cassock.Monteroni is Semeraro’s birthplace. "It was a matter of pride to watch the Consistory on TV and see the cardinal wearing the garb of his city," the municipality declared.Later, the group “Monteroni a sinistra” (Monteroni on the left) wrote a letter to Semeraro insisting that the money should go to “charitable works.”When Mary used costly perfume to anoint Jesus’ feet, Judas Iscariot replied, “Why was this perfume not sold for three hundred denarii and the money given to the poor?” (John 12,5).