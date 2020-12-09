Rich and Corrupt: Francis' New Friends

Francis started on the Feast of the Immaculate a "partnership" with a Council for Inclusive Capitalism which brings together big banks and businesses (promotion video below).
The council operates under “the moral guidance of Pope Francis.” Its founder and managing partner is Lynn Forester de Rothschild, 66.
She is a Hilary Clinton supporter, owns a holding company together with her third husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, 89, and is a member of the immensely influential think tank Council on Foreign Relations which according to Wikileaks controls over 90% of the Oligarch media.
The members of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism are called "guardians" which is the translation of the greek term “episcopos” (bishop). The guardians and Francis will meet once a year.
Among the [morally corrupt] partners of the council are Mastercard, Visa, Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, British Petrol, Rothschild, Rockefeller or the Ford Foundation who all support abortion and homosexualism.
