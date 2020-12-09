Pell: “Vatican Is Slowly Going Broke”

Time in prison “was bad” with “many dark moments,” Cardinal George Pell, 79, told Reuters.com (December 8).His lowest point was when the first appeal was rejected in August 2019, “I was down. I was very disappointed. I came to be very cross.” However, Pell kept saying his prayers and moved on.Regarding the finances of the Holy See, the former treasurer said that “the Vatican is slowly going broke.” The shortfall in 2020 is expected to be more than 50 million and there is a looming deficit of hundreds of millions of euros in the Vatican’s pension fund. Pell's conclusion, “You can’t go on like that forever.”