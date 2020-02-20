Monsignore Bux: Querida Amazonia Leads Into Pantheism

Francis' recent document Querida Amazonia proposes accepting cultures instead of redeeming them, "So, one slips into pantheism without noticing it,” Monsignor Nicola Bux writes on LifeSiteNews.com (February 19).
He calls Querida Amazonia's world view a "godforsaken cosmic vision.”
The planned "Amazonian rite" is for Bux a consequence of this.
The Anti Pope Bergoglio proselytizes paganism while declaring war on Christian proselytizing.
Bergoglio is an apostate Marxist who in opposition to the Catholic Church has legalized an Amazonian pagan rite. Bergoglio gives green-light to an Amazonian schismatic sect.