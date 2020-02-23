Francis Waves Nazi Flag To Justify Illegal Immigration

Pushing the fear button twice, Francis said during his Sunday visit in Bari, Italy, that "it frightens me when I hear speeches of some populist political leaders as they seem like the kind of speeches that sowed fear and then hatred in the 1930s.”He did not give any examples but went on pressing the fear button a third time, "Fear is leading to a sense that we need to defend ourselves against what is depicted in demagogic terms as an invasion.”Francis simplistically calls the clash of civilisations “rhetoric” which allegedly serve to justify "violence" and to "nurture hatred." Again no examples were given.