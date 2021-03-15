Is This Why "New COVID Cases" Are Crashing?

Cases. Deaths. Hospitalisations. They’re all going down, sharply, and have been for weeks, especially in the US and UK.



So, why would that be?

IT’S NOT VACCINES

the falling case numbers can’t be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, because not even a tenth of the population has been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

IT’S NOT LOCKDOWN EITHER

Sweden, famously, never locked down at all. Yet their “cases” and “Covid related deaths” have been dropping exactly in parallel with the UK:

THE WHO PCR TEST GUIDELINES

What else happened around that time?

asymptomatic cases being discovered by PCR tests

values over 35 could produce false positives

In short, logic would suggest we’re not in fact seeing a “decline in Covid cases” or a “decrease in Covid deaths” at all.



What we’re seeing is a decline in perfectly healthy people being labelled “covid cases” based on a false positive from an unreliable testing process.