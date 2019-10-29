SSPX Superior Calls For Fasting, Masses In Reparation for Pachamama Synod

The Amazon Synod has witnessed “terrible scenes," Father Davide Pagliarani, the Superior of the Society of St Pius X, wrote in an October 28 letter to the Society's members (picture).He mentions the "abomination of idolatrous rites," a "tumultuous assembly," attacks on "the holiness of the Catholic priesthood," and the "putrid fruits" of the Second Vatican Council.As a response, he decrees "a day of prayer and reparation" on November 9 when all PiusX houses will fast. On November 10, each PiusX priest will celebrate a Mass of reparation.