Mamma Mia: The Italian Bishops Pray to Pachamama
The Italian section of Missio, the Pontifical support organisation for overseas missions, published already in April 2019, in a magazine devoted to the upcoming Amazon Synod, a "prayer" to Pachamama on Page 17.
The organisation is controlled by the Italian bishops. The text was presented as "Prayer of the Inca peoples to Mother Earth." It says,
Pachamama of these places,
drink and eat this offering at will,
that this earth may be fruitful.
Pachamama, good Mother,
Be favorable! Be favorable!
Let the oxen walk well,
and that they don't get tired,
Let the seed grow well,
that nothing bad happens to it.
that the frost does not destroy it,
that it may produce good food.
We ask you: give us everything.
Be favorable! Be favorable!
