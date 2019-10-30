Demon Pachamama Adored in Lima Cathedral

"Mother Earth, Pachamama, we've come to sing to you" was the demonic hymn which was sang during the entrance procession of a September 1 eucharist in the Cathedral of the Peruvian capital Lima.
The event was presided by the anti-Catholic Lima Archbishop Carlos Castillo.
The hymn also promises conversion to Pachamama:
Pachamama, good mother, destroyed, without love,
with your soil mistreated, and rivers muddy already,
there are no more forests, there are cities with cement and solitude,
Forgive me, Mother, for my carelessness, Mother Earth, I must convert.
