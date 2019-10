Demon Pachamama Adored in Lima Cathedral

"Mother Earth, Pachamama, we've come to sing to you" was the demonic hymn which was sang during the entrance procession of a September 1 eucharist in the Cathedral of the Peruvian capital Lima.The event was presided by the anti-Catholic Lima Archbishop Carlos Castillo The hymn also promises conversion to Pachamama:Pachamama, good mother, destroyed, without love,with your soil mistreated, and rivers muddy already,there are no more forests, there are cities with cement and solitude,Forgive me, Mother, for my carelessness, Mother Earth, I must convert.