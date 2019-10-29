Amazon Synod? It Wasn’t Worse Than John Paul II

Poor Pachamama will be clinging to her canoe after the fright she experienced after being dropped into the Tiber by some rigid young men, Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (October 28) writes.
The blog is happy that Francis entrusted searching for the Pachamamas to the police, since he could have implored the protection of Saint Rosa de Lima in the same way that John Paul II asked John the Baptist to protect Islam on March 21, 2000.
Caminante notices, however, that the Pachamamas were “carved in wood.” He asks, “Where was the respect for Brother Tree?"
The blog is grateful that the closing Mass was not a "shameless spectacle" like that of the 1998 Oceania Synod when half-naked men danced before John Paul II.
For the rest, Caminante notices that the Synod was prepared and led by Europeans who projected their ideas on the Indians in order to impose “reforms” on the Church. He calls this “crass and blatant neocolonialism.”
Neocolonialism? According to Caminante, Synod delegates lamented that young Amazonians spend too much time surfing the Internet with their cell phones, thus forgetting their customs.
#newsZfubmhxaby
Clicks390
- Report
Social networks