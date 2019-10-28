Synod Document Endorses Noble Savage, Pantheism - Equals God to Spirits

Paragraph 9 of the Amazon Synod’s document explains enthusiastically that the understanding of life among the Amazonian peoples is characterised by a "connectedness" between "God and the various spiritual forces." The term "spiritual forces" means the Pagan demons.This allegedly also regards a "harmony" with the water, the territory, nature, community life, and culture,"It's about living in harmony with oneself, with nature, with human beings and with the supreme being, since there is an intercommunication between the whole cosmos, where there are neither excluding nor excluded, and where we can forge a project of full life for all," the text fantasises.It is evident that this projects into the Amazonian rainforest John Dryden's (+1700) concept of the "noble savage" - who hasn't been "corrupted" by civilisation and displays humanity's "innate goodness."This stereotype dates back to 18th-century sentimentalism and 19th-century romantic primitivism, and was heavily employed in now out-dated anthropological works.It as nothing to do with the realistic view of God and man in Christian revelation.