Clicks200
en.news

Bishops Threatened To Boycott Pachamama Closing Mass: Did Francis Fool Them?

Several bishops warned they would not attend the Amazon Synod's Closing Mass, if Pachamama idols were to be displayed, reports kath.net (October 28).

As a matter of fact, the idols were not visible during the Mass.

However, Regina Magazine reports that Pachamama was present in another form.

In fact, during the offertory procession, Francis received a “bowl of earth” that was even put on the altar.

The En.Wikipedia.com article on Pachamama writes under the heading "New Age worship" that modern pagan communities in the Andes use a "bowl of earth" to represent Pachamama and her status as "Mother Earth.”

#newsNrsuhrakgl

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up