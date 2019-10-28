Bishops Threatened To Boycott Pachamama Closing Mass: Did Francis Fool Them?

Several bishops warned they would not attend the Amazon Synod's Closing Mass, if Pachamama idols were to be displayed, reports kath.net (October 28).
As a matter of fact, the idols were not visible during the Mass.
However, Regina Magazine reports that Pachamama was present in another form.
In fact, during the offertory procession, Francis received a “bowl of earth” that was even put on the altar.
The En.Wikipedia.com article on Pachamama writes under the heading "New Age worship" that modern pagan communities in the Andes use a "bowl of earth" to represent Pachamama and her status as "Mother Earth.”
