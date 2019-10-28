Francis Favours Increasing Confusion – Cardinal Burke

“The See of Peter appears to favour a confusion that daily increases,” said Cardinal Raymond Burke at the Conference “Call to Holiness” in Detroit, Michigan (October 26).
According to ChurchMilitant.com, Burke charged the Francis Church with considering “homosexual acts in certain circumstances to be good and loving.”
Against Francis’ heretical Abu Dhabi statement Burke clarified that Christendom “is the only religion positively willed by God.” The one-thousand-people audience erupted in loud clapping.
Burke observed that Francis “talks a lot” and that earlier popes wouldn't have taught "by interview on airplanes.” The audience laughed.
Talking about the Traditional Latin Mass, Burke observed that when he celebrates the Traditional Latin Mass, "there are some old people like me, but I can tell you there are a greater number of young people." A roaring applause followed.
#newsVnnuawhtgp
Clicks751
- Report
Social networks
Salamander 77 likes this.
"Rome is rotten, not because there is confusion (as some like to say these days), but because there is evil at work."
Source: liturgyguy.com/…/rome-stinks-and…
Source: liturgyguy.com/…/rome-stinks-and…