No Idols Displayed At Synod’s Closing Mass

The Pachamama idols were not present during the Amazon Synod’s closing Mass in St Peter’s Basilica.
Cristiane Murray, the leftist deputy director of the Vatican Press Office, told Robert Moynihan (Twitter, October 27) that they were left in the Synod hall.
Moynihan also reported that the idols were gone from Santa Maria in Traspontina near the Vatican.
On October 26, they were still adored in that [former] church with a candle vigil (picture below).
It's his joy that I find infectious, really.
deedward likes this.
or check out www.pachamama.org it's totally political, Jorge
if you look carefully at the video of Bergolio in the garden ceremony, it is clear that he blessed the idol. And now, thanks to the Life Site recording, we know he is completely aware the idol was Pachamama. BTW Pachamama is used as an icon for the Communitarian political movement....... think anarchy and then global governance (Niki Raapana)