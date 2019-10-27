Francis, the Absolute Monarch, Attacks Catholic “Elites”

“Because they don’t have the courage to be with the world, they think they’re with God.



Because they don’t have the courage to commit to the options of life of men, they think they opt for God.



Because they love no one, they think they love God.”

Francis, likely driven by his bad conscience, again lashed out against simple Catholics during his closing speech for the Pachamama Synod.The one who runs the Vatican as an absolute monarch behind high walls guarded by his own private corps, referred to Catholics without power as "elites" and as “selective groups” who focus on “disciplinary things” and on “a tiny bit of the Synod denying its wider diagnosis.”This is the same man who runs the Vatican like a South-American dictator for whom discipline is everything, and who focussed right from the beginning of the Synod on the pagan Pachamama adoration, ignoring the "wider diagnosis."Francis went on perverting a quotation of the highly anti-modernist French writer Charles Peguy (+1914) to attack Catholics:Francis' Synod, did not have the courage to dissociate from the money of the Ford Foundation, pretended love for the Indios but in reality only used them to promote an outdated old-men liberal agenda and embarrassing paganism.