Was the Retrieval Of The Pachamamas Staged?

Italian police published on October 26 pictures of three Pachamamas (below), which they had allegedly found in the Tiber. All of them were undamaged although they spent several days in the water.
Interestingly, one of the statuettes is only half of the size of the other two. It seems not to appear in the famous video documenting the removal of the Pachamamas from Santa Maria in Traspontina.
The illustration above shows pictures of the five statues shortly after their removal. They are numbered 1 to 5 which indicates the order in which they were thrown into the Tiber.
Pachamama 1 was disposed of right away. Only this idol could have been smaller than the rest, since it stands alone and its size cannot be compared with the other Pachamamas.
Yet, the proportion between the thumb holding it and its red belly is about 1:5, and a similar proportion is visible between same thumb and Pachamama 2, which unequivocally has the same size as Pachamamas 3 and 5.
This seems to indicate that Pachamama 1 was not smaller than the rest.
Pachamama 4 is black. It cannot be seen in the police station. The presence of black Pachamamas in Santa Maria in Traspontina is well documented (see photo in circle).
So, the question is: Were the Pachamamas, found by the police, also those Pachamamas that were thrown into the Tiber?
Only the heroes who removed them from the church can give a credible answer. They would be believed, unlike the Vatican's spin doctors, the Italian police or Francis himself.
