Italian Police Confirms: Pachamama Idols Were "Used For Prayer”

In a highly embarrassing move, VaticanNews.va (October 25) published the communiqué of the Carabinieri of Roma San Pietro who recovered the three Pachamama idols who were disposed off in the Tiber.The communiqué explains that the three idols had been "removed from a side altar" of Santa Maria in Traspontina church "where they were used for prayer by the 'Itinerant Team'."The text describes them as "a Catholic group based in South America that takes part in the Synod on the Amazon."According to Cruxnow.com (October 19) the group bought its idols years ago at an artisan’s market in Manaus, Brazil, and uses them since.