The Prime Minster of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, 56, shared on social network a photo of him praying with the Australian self-appointed evangelist Nick Vujicic, 36, born without arms and legs.Orbán was brought up a Calvinist while his wife and five children are Catholic. The Western regimes hate him, because he promotes the family, religion and the wellbeing of his people while resisting the interests of the transnational oligarchs.The photo is taken on the terrace of the office of the Prime Minister. Orbán wrote next to it in Latin: Soli Deo Gloria ("All Glory to God").