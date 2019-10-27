Orbán for Pope: Hungarian Prime Minister Prays on His Knees

The Prime Minster of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, 56, shared on social network a photo of him praying with the Australian self-appointed evangelist Nick Vujicic, 36, born without arms and legs.
Orbán was brought up a Calvinist while his wife and five children are Catholic. The Western regimes hate him, because he promotes the family, religion and the wellbeing of his people while resisting the interests of the transnational oligarchs.
The photo is taken on the terrace of the office of the Prime Minister. Orbán wrote next to it in Latin: Soli Deo Gloria ("All Glory to God").
“It is not a unity of religions we plead for, but a unity of religious people. We may not be able to meet in the same pew, but we can meet on our knees.”
This quote is found in the book: Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen: A Man for all Media
I do plead for unity....... so did Jesus John 17:21 But, might this be a quote out of context. That is, maybe Archbishop Sheen was talking about an immediate occurrence ....you know, maybe he meant: in the Good Lord's good time.
There is no salvation outside the church, remembering Pius XII's "...invincible ignorance..." Mysitici Corporis
Powerful. We’ll have to pray for his (their?) conversion to the one true Faith.