Cardinal Müller Asks: Synod Wants More Eucharists For Unbaptised Amazonians?

Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller pointed out that Bishop Erwin Kräutler boasts he never baptised a single Amazonian, yet wants married priests to provide "more Eucharists" for them.
The journalist Bree A Dail wrote on Twitter that Müller asked during an October 25 talk: “How can these people receive the Eucharist if they are not baptised? It is impossible.”
Müller is currently in the USA promoting his newest book.
Picture: © Bree A Dail, #newsUaxxhmydma
Clicks1.4K
- Report
Social networks
Just heard these Amazonian people may be actors!
“This doctrine of the excellence of virginity and of celibacy and of their superiority over the married state was, as we have already said, revealed by our Divine Redeemer and by the Apostle of the Gentiles; it was solemnly defined as a dogma of divine faith by Trent.” — Pius XII
DEFENSA DE LA FE and one more user like this.