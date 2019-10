Schönborn: “No Reason For Anyone" To Be Scandalised About Pachamamas

Vienna Cardinal Schönborn sat during the Synod in front of a Pachamama idol , but told EWTN that he “never found this scandalous” (October 26, video below).Schönborn presented the idol as a "pregnant woman," a symbol of life and of the pro-life cause although he has consistently defended Austrian abortion rights.His irenic disposition was only shattered by the removal of the idols from Santa Maria in Traspontina. He vilified this heroic deed as "scandalous" and "outrageous".EWTN journalist Jason Calvi objected that the statuettes were treated like an idol, prostrations included.At this point, Schönborn feigned ignorance, “I have not seen that .”On October 26, a Pachamama idol was the centrepiece of a pagan vigil in Santa Maria in Traspontina church.