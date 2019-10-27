Schönborn: “No Reason For Anyone" To Be Scandalised About Pachamamas

daveh 2015 8 hours ago

He is a loon, a lemming, and a sycophant of the Pope of PakaWakaMomma. Nothing that he says should be given any credence. I pity the being that he is...

Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment

Jim Dorchak likes this. 8 hours ago

Dr Bobus 6 hours ago He's not a loon. He's a coward . Like More Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment