The Latest Example: Coronavirus Kills Only The Lukewarm New Rite Catholic

Twitter User CatholicSat, a medical doctor, reports on Twitter (August 30) that many Catholics have not returned to church after the coronavirus hysteria.Before the panic started, his parish gathered about 900 people at Sunday Mass. Now, the number of Masses was doubled due to ongoing restrictions, and the maximum capacity of the parish-church is 456 people,Nevertheless, Sunday Mass attendance is down to only about 150. CatholicSat asks, “How many of the 85% we’ve lost will come back?”