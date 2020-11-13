Home
Today in 1964 the Tiara was donated to "the poor"
Tesa
44 minutes ago
On November 13, 1964, Paul VI donated his Papal tiara to the poor at a ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica, making him the last pope to wear the ceremonial crown.
