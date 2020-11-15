Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
20
Armenian man sings "Lord have mercy" inside damaged cathedral
Tesa
38 minutes ago
Meanwhile the shelling goes on in the background. This cathedral and the land around it has been lost the Azerbaijanis.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up