Gänswein: Benedict XVI Takes Vaccination Against Covid-19

Benedict XVI, 93, and his entire household will take the Covid-19 vaccination, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told the German bishops’ agency KNA.
The vaccination will take place as soon as the vaccines are available in the Vatican.
Francis announced on Sunday that he would be vaccinated this week. "We have to do it," he claimed.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPhhqrbfosz
Clicks84
- Report
Social networks
Our Lady of Akita to Sr Agnes Sasagawa: "The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be The Rosary and The Sign Left by My Son. Each day recite the Prayers of the Rosary."
Wait... "will take" (what Abp Ganswein sez) and "takes" (what the title sez) are two different things. I will take the vacc too. Four hours after the Last Trump (subject to availability). ;-)